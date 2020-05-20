Ralph Holman Jr.
1954 - 2020
Ralph Holman, Jr.

Clinton - Ralph Holman, Jr., 65, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home in Clinton. A family visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond, and graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. at the Raymond Cemetery.

Mr. Holman was born August 6th, 1954 in Vicksburg, MS to the late Ralph Holman, Sr., and Yvonne Findley Holman. Graduating in 1978 with a B.F.A. in Music from USM, Ralph, Jr., was a talented musician, who sang tenor, could play any instrument, and wrote music. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Raymond. His other loves were fishing, his dog, his motorcycle, and his N.O. Saints. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Ann Smith.

Mr. Holman is survived by his daughter, Rhoda Palmer (Tim); sons, Nathan (Meredith) and Neilsen (Jennifer); brother, Bill; sister, Susan Davis (Tommy); and four grandchildren.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Raymond Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
