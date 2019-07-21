|
|
Ralph Joseph Johnson
Raymond - Ralph Joseph Johnson, 60, of Raymond, MS moved to Heaven on July 18th, 2019, after a short illness. Ralph is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Nabors Johnson; his wife, Babs James Johnson; his sons, James Daniels (Rainey), William Daniels (Katie), Samuel Johnson, Lance Johnson and Nathan Johnson; his grandchildren, Violet and Rett Daniels; and his siblings, Ken Johnson (Brandie), Jan Thornton (Randy) and Travis Johnson; his mother-in-law Gail James and brother-in law, Billy James (Tracey). He is preceded to Heaven by his father, Harvey Randolph Johnson, and his brother, Neal Johnson.
Ralph was married to his childhood sweetheart for 28 years. Together they built a life they loved, raising five boys. Ralph was Controller for Seabrook Paint Company for 27 years. He was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church for the last 22 years, where he loved Jesus along with his Pastors & friends. Ralph grew up in Laurel, MS and graduated from Southern Mississippi University with a degree in Accounting in 1989. He loved woodworking, gardening, Gravely tractors, making cane syrup, and his family. Ralph believed in "making memories." He enjoyed time with his loved ones above all else. He could give anyone, and everyone, useful advice on a plethora of topics ranging from accounting to agriculture. Ralph will be remembered for his quickness to listen and his slowness to speak- but he was always ready with a joke on hand.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday, July 21st and from 10:00am to 11:00am Monday, July 22nd with services to follow at 11:00am at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, MS. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Memorial gifts in honor of Ralph can be made to the Homeless Ministry at Parkway Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 21, 2019