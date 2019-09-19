|
|
Ralph Lamar Carroll
Clinton - Ralph Lamar Carroll, 90 of Clinton, MS, passed away peacefully at home on September 14th. His family is also at peace, knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was predeceased by his parents, Royce and Mae Carroll, of Eupora, MS, as well as his first wife, Mary Kathryn of 16 years, who died of cancer in 1971.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sadie Thomas (Shirley) Carroll. They raised three children in a blended family and have 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Lauri Kaye Carroll was adopted by Ralph and Kathryn just prior to her death. She resides in Clinton, MS. In addition, Sadie had two children before her first husband passed away. Natasha Shirley Griffis and her husband, Tim, currently reside in St. Mary's, Georgia. They have three grown children: Caitlin Griffis Heath and her husband Jared, Zach Griffis, and Luke Griffis and his wife Erin. Along with two great-grandchildren, Griffis and Linkon, they all reside in Georgia. Paul Douglas Shirley and his wife, Kim, reside in McKinney, TX, with their three children, Garrett, Gavin and Gracelyn.
Mr. Carroll is also survived by two brothers, Carl Carroll, and his wife Louise, of Brandon, MS, and Larry Carroll, and his wife Theresa, of Long Beach, MS.
From his childhood, Mr. Carroll had a love for music. He began formal lessons at the age of 12 and worked his piano tuning side business until just a few months prior to his passing. Along the way, he was a member of his high school band, and graduated from Eupora High School. That same year, he received his solo student pilot certificate, and served in the U.S. Navy in Korea where he received three medals. After serving his country, in 1954, he graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education from Delta State University. With that degree in hand, he became the Band Director for Talent High School in Talent, Oregon, while also completing a Master of Music and Certificate in Piano Tuning from the University of Oregon, both in 1958. He then served as the Band Director for Holmes Community College, in Goodman, MS. His advanced education continued at the University of North Texas, where he received his Doctorate in Music Education. In 1961, he began his 33-year career at Mississippi College, as Professor of Music and Band Director. He believed strongly in excellence, and therefore, participated in additional music classes over the years at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Mr. Carroll was a man of persevering faith and works. For 25 years, he served as Minister of Music for various churches, all the while serving as a Deacon at his home church, First Baptist Church of Clinton. He was also a member of various clubs and associations. One of many to note is how he served the Clinton Lions Club, a global leader in humanitarian service, for 25 years, including the offices of President and District Chairman. As a recent article in The Clinton Courier stated, Mr. Carroll made his mark with music and stayed in tune with his passion until just a few months prior to his death.
Visitation will be held at Wright & Ferguson from 9:00 to 11:00, on Friday, September 20th, followed by the service at 11:00. Then, the graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Baptist Children's Village.
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Baptist Hospice and Covenant Caregivers for their extraordinary and compassionate care over the family these last several weeks.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.wrightferguson.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019