Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jordan Funeral Home
Kosciusko, MS
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Jordan Funeral Home Chapel
Kosciusko, MS
Ralph McWhorter Rone, Sr.

Ethel - Ralph McWhorter Rone, Sr, 93, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home. Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Tabernacle Cemetery. Culley Newman will officiate.

He was a lifelong member of Ethel Methodist Church. He was an avid quail hunter and loved his bird dogs. He also enjoyed farming with his son and tending to his cows.

Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Charlene Rone; granddaughters, Ginger (Andy) Bain of Kosciusko, Jamie (Beau) Varner of Louisville, and Kellie (Matthew) Cauthen of Ackerman; great-grandchildren, Annaleigh Bain, Andrew Bain, Addison Varner, Owen Varner, Clark Cauthen, Grant Cauthen, and Garrett Cauthen; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Allene White Rone; son, Ralph McWhorter Rone, Jr; and parents, James H. and Mae Annie McWhorter Rone; and siblings, Aubrey Rone, Bessie Kimbrough, James "Sonny Boy" Rone, Lyda Mildred Green, Elaine Thompson, George Rone, Gwendolyn McCullough.

Pallbearers will be Andy Bain, Matt Cauthen, Beau Varner, Jackie Sprayberry, Jerry Henley, and Bud Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Lee Lattimore, Cleo Lattimore, Arthur Sartain, Bob "Will" McCrory, Charles Pinkard, James Walter Rone, Mark McCullough, Paul Rone, and Gaylen Shumaker; and the longtime co-workers and friends of Texas Eastern.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Willie Lattimore, Cleo Lattimore, Janice Lattimore, Stella Lattimore, Stella Truss, and Minnie Cross.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, Ethel Methodist Church, or the Tabernacle Cemetery fund. Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 21, 2019
