Ralph Nolan SmithPearl, MS - Ralph Nolan Smith, 91, died at his long-time home in Pearl on August 15, 2020. He was lovingly cared for until the end by Pequita, his wife of 42 years.Ralph was Born in Meridian Ms. His father was Ralph Franklin Smithand his mother was Jewel V. Nolan Smith. A private family graveside service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.He was a Master Sergeant in the 172nd Airlift Group in the Mississippi National Guard, working in avionics, until retirement after over 40 years of service. Never one to be idle, his abundant energy led him to work at Brown and Williams Tobacco Company for several more years."Pop" was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish and go to deer camp with his family and friends. He was an expert marksman and enjoyed spending time at the Magnolia Gun Range where he honed the craft of shooting bench rest rifles, reloading and customizing his own ammunition.He was a naturally likeable person who cultivated friendships with whomever he met. He liked to joke, tell stories, square dance, and as he would tell it, occasionally fight in his younger days. He was a graduate of Hinds Jr. College and was well read and self educated on many subjects and could speak knowledgeably on most subjects. He was fiercely loyal to his friends and family; he loved his country and unapologetically personified traditional American values. His love of God was apparent in his love for others, his generosity, his deep gratitude for life, and his belief in Jesus Christ as his savior.Pop and his first wife, Peggy, who died in 1976, had three sons, Mark, Wayne, and Michael, who all graduated from Pearl High School. He was actively involved in their lives, coaching them in Little League baseball and teaching them about the outdoors, the appreciation of which they still carry with them.He also loved and supported Pequita's children, Ken Wallace and Rene Holly, after their marriage and provided fatherly guidance to them.He is survived by his wife, Pequita; his four sons, Mark (Susan), Wayne(Jenelle), and Michael (Dawn), Ken (Anita) and his Daughter Rene, his grandchildren (Jarod, Amanda, Justin, Nathaniel, Kaylee, Ryan, Hannah, Joshua, Zach and Mia) and 7 great-grandchildren.