Randa Hancock Buster
1960 - 2020
Randa Hancock Buster

Flora / Bentonia - Randa Ellen Hancock Buster of Flora passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2020 at the age of 59.

She was fortunate to have both of her sons at her bedside.

Randa was born on July 16, 1960 in Yazoo City to Wildy Raiford Hancock and Patti Burton Hancock. She graduated from Tri-County Academy and went on to Northwest Community College to pursue her dream of rodeoing.

She was an excellent rider and had a passion to be the best. Randa's hard work and determination led her to the college finals. She traveled all over the United States with her prized horse, Kitty. Her love for the rodeo circuit would soon be replaced after a chance meeting with Mark Buster of Paris, Texas.

The two married, and Randa moved to Paris, Texas to fulfill a bigger and better dream of being a wife and mother. Together they had two sons, and Randa focused all of her energy into her family. She volunteered at the elementary school as a substitute teacher and anywhere else she was needed at the school.

She used her love for beautiful landscapes to teach the children how to improve the appearance of the school while giving each child a sense of accomplishment.

Randa was preceded in death by her parents, PattI and Raiford Hancock of Bentonia.

She is survived by her sons, Rance Buster and Reese Buster, both of Paris, Texas; brothers, JR Hancock and Roger Hancock (Amy) of Bentonia; and a sister, Resa Curry (David) of Centerville.

A graveside service was held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Marblehead Cemetery in Bentonia under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Clarion Ledger on Jul. 4, 2020.
