Randall Mitchell "Mitch" Tatum
Jackson, MS - Randall Mitchell "Mitch" Tatum, age 68, a resident of Jackson, MS passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held 10 am Monday, July 6, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.
Mr. Tatum was born on July 20, 1951 in Jackson, MS to Sidney H. Tatum and Clara Evelyn Baker Tatum. He worked many years in the residential construction industry. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Mr. Tatum was preceded in death by his father, Sidney H. Tatum and his brother, Steve Tatum.
Mr. Tatum is survived by his mother, Clara Evelyn Baker Tatum; daughter, Lindsey (Julian) Stubbs; brother, David (Debby) Tatum; nieces, Samantha Tatum, Haley Tatum and Olivia Tatum and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
