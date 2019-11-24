|
Randy Nicols
Brandon - Walter Randolph (Randy) Nicols, died November 23, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born February 19, 1952, he was the son of A. G. and Elizabeth (Kitta) Nicols, who predeceased him.
He is survived by a brother, Alfred Nicols (Mary), and his brother's sons, Lee (Amanda) and George (Jana), together with their families. Randy graduated from Morton High School in 1970, after which he received a B.A. degree from Ole Miss in 1974, where he was a political science major and a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Following graduation, he held various jobs and positions until, thanks to his devoted friend and mentor Elbert Hilliard, he found his true calling as a photograph curator with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. There he labored diligently for two decades, leaving an enduring legacy by bringing hundreds of photograph collections into the digital age. He loved history, Mississippi in particular, and team sports, especially Ole Miss football. An outgoing person, he had many friends. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
Following a funeral at Crossgates United Methodist Church on November 26, at 3:00 P. M., with visitation an hour beforehand, he will be laid to rest in the Nicols family plot at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Archives Trust Fund, MDAH, Box 571, Jackson MS 39205, the Crossgates United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 23 Crossgates Drive, Brandon, MS 39042, or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019