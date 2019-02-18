Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Clinton, MS
1949 - 2019
Clinton - Raymond (Ray) Clifton Hofmister, Jr., died at home on February 12, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1949, to the late Raymond Clifton Hofmister, Sr., and the late Philmena Waits Hofmister.

Ray's professional career was spent in the field of law enforcement, serving in both the public and private sector.

Ray was a graduate of the University of Alabama and was Chapter President of the local chapter of the Alabama Alumni Association. Ray also served on the NAA Executive Committee as Regional Vice President. Ray was also a member of the University of Alabama Denny Society.

Ray is survived by his wife, Sherry Carpenter Hofmister and his daughter, Emily Hofmister Johns (Kevin) and grandson, Davis Johns and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ray and Sherry Hofmister Endowed Scholarship at the University of Alabama. Checks should be made payable to Alumni Fund (with "Ray Hofmister" in the memo line") and mailed to Alabama NAA, ATTN: Scholarship Department, P.O. Box 861928, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486 or to the Holy Savior Catholic Church in Clinton, MS.

A special thank you goes out to the Dominican Sisters for their love, care, and support. An additional thank you goes to Crystal Waits, CNA, for all her care and support during Ray's last hospitalization.

ROLL TIDE!!

Visitation will be 10am until the 11:30am memorial service Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
