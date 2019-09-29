Services
Tutor Funeral Home, Inc.
822 Simpson Hwy 149
Magee, MS 39111
601-849-9995
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tutor Funeral Home
822 Simpson Hwy 149
Magee, MS
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Tutor Funeral Home
822 Simpson Hwy 149
Magee, MS
Ray Reed


1944 - 2019
Ray Reed Obituary
Charles Raven Reed, 75, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home in Brandon, Mississippi. He was born June 28, 1944, to Clifton C. and Gladys (Richardson) Reed.

Mr. Reed was employed with the National Guard Army for twenty plus years. He also coached football at Mize High School and Mt. Olive High School.

He was preceded in death by parents, Cliff and Gladys Reed; brother, George Reed, and sister, Cleo Howell.

Survivors include his daughter, Mitzi Hardy (Jon); son, Matthew Reed, brother, Cliff Reed, Jr.,(Mildred) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Tutor Funeral Home in Magee, with service beginning at 3:00. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 29, 2019
