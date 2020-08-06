Rayburn Waddell



April 1, 1942



Graveside services for Rayburn Waddell will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Cedarlawn Cemetery with Dr. Dan Howard officiating. McClain-Hays is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. Waddell, 78, of Madison, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



He was a native and longtime resident of Neshoba County and was currently living in Madison, MS and Dallas TX. He was a graduate of Philadelphia High School and East Central Junior College where he played and excelled in basketball. He was the owner of an auto auction for many years. Rayburn



was Alderman of Ward 1 from 1989 until 1997 and Mayor Of Philadelphia from 1997 until 2009. Mr. Waddell was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison and former member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Philadelphia. He loved the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia High School, his family, watching his children play sports and spending time with his grandchildren.



Survived by his wife, Wanda Temple Waddell; daughter, Temple Waddell Callahan (Jason); son, Ray Waddell (Angelique); grandchildren, Charlie, Madeleine, and Mary Lehman Waddell, Southern and Kennedy Callahan; sister, Patricia Bradley (Raymond); brother, Johnny Waddell; a host of nieces, nephews, and their families



Memorials are requested to Ministry of Caring Fund of First Baptist Church, 2100 Main Street, Madison, MS 39110.









