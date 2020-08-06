1/
Rayburn Waddell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rayburn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rayburn Waddell

Madison - Rayburn Waddell

Date of birth

April 1, 1942

Graveside services for Rayburn Waddell will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Cedarlawn Cemetery with Dr. Dan Howard officiating. McClain-Hays is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Waddell, 78, of Madison, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was a native and longtime resident of Neshoba County and was currently living in Madison, MS and Dallas TX. He was a graduate of Philadelphia High School and East Central Junior College where he played and excelled in basketball. He was the owner of an auto auction for many years. Rayburn

was Alderman of Ward 1 from 1989 until 1997 and Mayor Of Philadelphia from 1997 until 2009. Mr. Waddell was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison and former member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Philadelphia. He loved the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia High School, his family, watching his children play sports and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survived by his wife, Wanda Temple Waddell; daughter, Temple Waddell Callahan (Jason); son, Ray Waddell (Angelique); grandchildren, Charlie, Madeleine, and Mary Lehman Waddell, Southern and Kennedy Callahan; sister, Patricia Bradley (Raymond); brother, Johnny Waddell; a host of nieces, nephews, and their families

Memorials are requested to Ministry of Caring Fund of First Baptist Church, 2100 Main Street, Madison, MS 39110.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved