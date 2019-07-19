Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Colony Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Colony Baptist Church
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
McLeod/Magnolia Cemetery
Leaksville, MS
Rev. Raymond Ball


1937 - 2019
Rev. Raymond Ball Obituary
Rev. Raymond Ball

Ridgeland - Rev. Raymond Arnold Ball went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, July 20, at Highland Colony Baptist Church, with visitation from 10-11am. Interment will follow at 4pm at McLeod/Magnolia Cemetery in Leaksville, MS. To view complete obit go to www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 19, 2019
