|
|
Raymond Dilworth Brown, Sr.
Durant - Raymond D. Brown, Sr. passed to eternal life 5:30 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Durant Long Term Care Hospice, Durant, MS.
A lifelong resident of the Wolf Lake Community in Humphreys County,he was born March 14, 1928 to John Reaver Brown and Rosie Brown.
He farmed and managed his parents' farm in that area for more than seventy years.
Mr. Brown's life celebration will begin Friday,June 7, with visitation 10:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. at Collins Funeral Home, 415 North Farish Street, Jackson, and continue with a Family/Friends hour 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Saturday, June 8, at Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness at Wolf Lake, 1551 Good Hope Road, Yazoo City, MS. The Funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 10, will be held at Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA, 845 North Lamar Street, Jackson, MS. Burial will follow in Garden Memorial Park.
Mr. Brown was married for more than fifty years to Thomasine Moore Brown who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Frank A. Brown, M.D., daughter, Thomasinia Brown-Dilworth (Marcus, Jr.), four grandchildren, Warren Christopher, Marcus-Paul, Lindsey Rose and Bella Grace. Others who mourn his passing are his brothers, Leon, Lawrence and James, sisters, Hazel Chotaw and Christine Bingham,as well as a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Collins Funeral home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 7, 2019