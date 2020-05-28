Raymond Eugene "Ray" HastingsMadison - Raymond Eugene (Ray) Hastings of Madison, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was 88.Born January 2, 1932, in Durant, Mississippi, he was a graduate of Durant High School and attended Holmes Junior College and William R. Moore School of Technology, Memphis, Tennessee.He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and began a career with the Traffic and Planning Division of the Department of Transportation and continued with the Photogrammetry Section of the DOT until his retirement.Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie DeLoach Wilburn. Survivors include: wife, Jean Fonville Hastings; brother, Paul Hastings of Lambert, Mississippi; daughter, Cindy (Ray) Balentine of Madison, MS; son, Alan (Stephanie) Hastings of Dallas, Texas; granddaughter, Carrie Balentine of Madison, MS; and two grandsons, Will Balentine of Madison, MS, and Brandon Hastings of Midlothian, Texas. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.Due to current circumstances, there will be a private graveside service at Parkway Cemetery on Highland Colony in Ridgeland, Mississippi, with burial immediately following.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.