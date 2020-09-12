Razzie L. Arender
Madison - Razzie L. Arender, 92, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 and resume at 1:00 pm Tuesday until the 2:00 pm chapel service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
Mr. Arender was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired Postal Worker. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Canton.
Survivors include: son, Mike Arender (Robin) of Daphne, AL; daughters, Wanda Beckwith (Robert) of Madison and Sandra Arender of San Diego, CA; sister, Myrtis Simpson of Madison; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
