Razzie L. Arender
1928 - 2020
Razzie L. Arender

Madison - Razzie L. Arender, 92, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 and resume at 1:00 pm Tuesday until the 2:00 pm chapel service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.

Mr. Arender was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired Postal Worker. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Canton.

Survivors include: son, Mike Arender (Robin) of Daphne, AL; daughters, Wanda Beckwith (Robert) of Madison and Sandra Arender of San Diego, CA; sister, Myrtis Simpson of Madison; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.








Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
02:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
