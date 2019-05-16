Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R.d. Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R.d. Logan Jr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
R.d. Logan Jr. Obituary
R.D. Logan, Jr.

Madison - Rufus D. Logan, Jr. (R.D.), 86, of Madison, MS, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home. He was originally from Carthage, MS and spent his career with the MS Forestry Commission from 1956-1995, in Rolling Fork, MS.

R.D. was a graduate of Carthage High school (1950), attended MS State University for 2 years and graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in forestry in 1954.

He was a dedicated member of the Lions Club since 1969, and held many positions including District Governor. He was also an avid LSU fan.

R.D. is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Braud Logan, and four children: Brenda (Jack) Smithers, Jeannine Logan, Daniel (Christy) Logan and Jim (Gay) Logan. Grandchildren: Arrie (Josh) Stevens, Jackie (Mike) Hardin, Holly (Will Lynch) Logan, Heidi Logan, John Logan, Jamie Logan, and Jacob Logan. One great-granddaughter, Adalynn Lynch.

Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland, MS, Friday May 17, 2019 from 1-3pm with the services following at 3:00pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now