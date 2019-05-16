|
R.D. Logan, Jr.
Madison - Rufus D. Logan, Jr. (R.D.), 86, of Madison, MS, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home. He was originally from Carthage, MS and spent his career with the MS Forestry Commission from 1956-1995, in Rolling Fork, MS.
R.D. was a graduate of Carthage High school (1950), attended MS State University for 2 years and graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in forestry in 1954.
He was a dedicated member of the Lions Club since 1969, and held many positions including District Governor. He was also an avid LSU fan.
R.D. is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Braud Logan, and four children: Brenda (Jack) Smithers, Jeannine Logan, Daniel (Christy) Logan and Jim (Gay) Logan. Grandchildren: Arrie (Josh) Stevens, Jackie (Mike) Hardin, Holly (Will Lynch) Logan, Heidi Logan, John Logan, Jamie Logan, and Jacob Logan. One great-granddaughter, Adalynn Lynch.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland, MS, Friday May 17, 2019 from 1-3pm with the services following at 3:00pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 16, 2019