Clinton - Reba L. Saxon Magee was received into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, MS. She was also under the care of Kindred Hospice. Visitation will be held at the Lakewood Funeral Home at 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS on Sunday, September 22 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM and Monday, September 23 at 10:30 AM prior to the 11:00 AM service which will be held in the Lakewood chapel. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Reba L. Saxon Magee was born in Union Church, MS, on May 30, 1932 to the late Leland and Ethel Saxon. After graduating high school in 1950, she married the love of her life, Warren M. Magee, Sr., and they spent two years in Blackstone, VA as he served in the army. After moving to Jackson in 1952, she worked as an office manager throughout the years at several companies in the Jackson area. She loved her family fiercely and especially loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jackson until her health prevented her from being able to attend.
Mrs. Magee is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Warren M. Magee, Sr., her parents, Leland and Ethel Saxon, and her sister Madeline Saxon Ratliff. She is survived by her son, Warren "Marty" Magee, Jr. and wife, Nancy; her daughter, Teresa Magee Henderson and husband, Mickey; her five grandchildren, Melissa Magee Reed (Michael), Lauren Magee Pepper (Kent), Warren Keith Magee (Cheyenne), Jonathan Henderson (Anna) and David Henderson (Ashley) and her eight great-grandchildren, Nathan and Caleb Reed, Makenzie and Martin Pepper, Kamdyn and Emery Magee, Lucy Henderson, and Joanna Henderson. She is also survived by her dear sister Jerry Britt. She was the adored aunt of Carey Britt, Randy Britt, Rhonda Britt Meadows, Gwen Ratliff Copeland, and Kevin Ratliff.
The family wishes to thank the caring nurses at Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation and Kindred Hospice for the love and attention they gave our precious mom.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 20, 2019