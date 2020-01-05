|
Rebecca Campbell Egger
Gluckstadt - Rebecca "Becky" Campbell Egger of Gluckstadt passed away on January 4, 2020. Becky was born on May 21, 1954 in Cleveland, Mississippi to Eva Mae (Rozier) and Okley Lincoln Campbell. Her family moved to Ruleville in 1968, and she graduated from North Sunflower Academy in 1972. Becky was a nurse for 40 years, counting Elvis and Fannie Lou Hamer among her patients. She obtained a master's degree in nursing, retiring in 2015 from her post as director of nursing for the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stephen (Steve) Gilmore Egger, her son, John Okley Egger of Fort Wayne, Indiana, her daughter and son-in-law, Sage and John Harless of Madison, her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Betty Campbell of Memphis, her sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Sammy Hedgepeth of Greenville, and her five grandchildren, Stephen, Campbell, Culley, Julia, and Flinn.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. on January 6 at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Magnolia Speech School, 733 N Flag Chapel Rd., Jackson, MS 39209.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020