Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Red Sharbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Red Sharbrough


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Red Sharbrough Obituary
Red Sharbrough

Holly Bluff -

William C. (Red) Sharbrough. Jr. fell asleep peacefully, and awoke in his Lord's presence early in the morning of Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Cottages Hospice in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Red was born on January 24, 1930 and was the Son of William C. and Velma Sharbrough. Senior. During his life, Red was a soldier, farmer, and postmaster in his hometown of Holly Bluff, MS.

He was preceded on his journey by his wife of 52 years, Annie Lois (Che Che) Sharbrough; a son, Sam Sharbrough (wife, Linda (Lemon)); and a grandson, Sam Sharbrough, Jr. Red left his other son, William (Dana); four grandchildren, Matthew (Deborah), Geoffrey (Kelly), Kathryn (Jim Williams), and Fletcher (Emilie); as well as three great-grandchildren, Natalie Sharbrough, Shoal Sharbrough, and Cameron Williams to follow him on his journey.

Red was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and shooter throughout his life. After graduating from Chamberlain-Hunt Academy, Red attended Mississippi State, and married Che Che Childress, the love of his life. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and was wounded during the Korean War, earning the Purple Heart and other commendations. He returned to Holly Bluff to run the family farm, and later followed his father as Postmaster in Holly Bluff. He was one of the founders of the Holly Bluff

Water System and was always active in the Holly Bluff United Methodist Church.

The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, at the Chapel at Stricklin King Funeral home in Yazoo City, MS. The family will welcome guests at the Chapel at 1:00 pm, preceding the funeral. Burial will occur at Glenwood Cemetery. At the conclusion of services, the family will return to Holly Bluff United Methodist Church for an informal gathering.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Military Order of the Purple Heart

5413-A,B & C Backlick RD

Springfield, VA 22151-3960

https://www.purpleheart.org/donate/

Or

National Rifle Association of America

11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

https://donate.nra.org/donate
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now