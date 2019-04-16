|
|
Renee Lancaster Hautle
Clinton - Renee Lancaster Hautle, 52, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation for Renee will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and on Wednesday from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a Service immediately following. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Renee was born and raised in Clinton. She worked for the FBCC Preschool for about 15 years and was the Preschool Director for 11 years. Renee touched the lives of so many people and was a true inspiration to all who knew her.
Renee was preceded in death by her father Doug Lancaster.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Hautle, daughter Hannah Hautle Perez (Josh), son Collin Hautle, mother Sarah Lancaster, sister Lea Anne Lancaster, brother Rick Lancaster (Jennifer), 3 nephews, 1 niece and of course her furbabies Roxie, Lobo and Sully.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to FBCC Weekday Preschool.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 16, 2019