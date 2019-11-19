|
|
Rhonda Michele Pace
Canton - Rhonda Michele Pace, born in Canton, MS, passed away November 17 due to ongoing illnesses. She is the daughter of Ralph Bennett and Mary Elieen Pace.
She is survived by her children: Dexter Pace and Khadijah Jordan and her siblings: Travis Pace, Ralph Bennett Pace Jr and Adrian Pace-Garrison.
Her memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 20 at 11 a.m. at the Sanctuary Pentecostal Church on 3726 N. Liberty Street in Canton, MS 39046.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019