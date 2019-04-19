|
Rhonda W. Lowery
Florence - Rhonda Ward Lowery, 49, passed into the arms of Jesus of on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Harrisville, MS. Visitation will be Friday, April 19th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home and again Saturday, April 20th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Unity Baptist Church in Georgetown, MS. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery in Harrisville, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019