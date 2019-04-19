Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
Georgetown, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
Georgetown, MS
Florence - Rhonda Ward Lowery, 49, passed into the arms of Jesus of on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Harrisville, MS. Visitation will be Friday, April 19th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home and again Saturday, April 20th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Unity Baptist Church in Georgetown, MS. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery in Harrisville, MS.

For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019
