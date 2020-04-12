|
Richard A. Boyd
Rocky River, OH - Passed away on April 5 age 92 in Rocky River, Ohio
Richard "Dick" Boyd came to Mississippi in 1984 to become the first appointed State
Superintendent of Education since the Reconstruction era. Dr. Boyd's chief mission was to oversee the implementation of the nationally acclaimed Education Reform Act adopted by the Legislature near the end of the administration of Gov. William Winter. Of the several components of the ERA, the creation of full-day kindergarten classes was the most prominent.
During his time here, Dr. Boyd played a prominent role in education activities in the southern states. He was on the executive committee of the Southern Council of Colleges and Schools and served as president of the Southeastern Education Improvement Laboratory. Within Mississippi, he was on the board of directors of the Mississippi Economic Council. Among the honors Dr. Boyd received were the NAACP Vernon Dahmer Award in 1989 and the first recipient of the Phil Harden Foundation Award for Distinguished Service to Mississippi Education. He and his wife, Mickee, were members of St. Andrew's Episcopal church, where he served on the vestry. In 1990, Dr. Boyd returned to Ohio to become director of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation in Cleveland. Later, he was asked to be the superintendent of the Cleveland Public Schools after a federal court judge ordered the district to be under the control of the state. Three years later, after the district had remedied its deep financial problem, Dr. Boyd returned to Mississippi to become the interim State Superintendent. He then joined the faculty at the University of Mississippi as the Visiting Professor of Educational Leadership and he and Mickee moved to Oxford. When Jim and Sally Barksdale made their $100 million contribution to the University of Mississippi in 2000 to create the Barksdale Reading Institute, Dick was asked to be the first director and he remained on the staff until 2008. In 2014, he and his wife Mickee moved back to Ohio to be near their three daughters. Mickee preceded him in death in 2018 after their marriage of 64 years. A son also preceded him in death. Services will be held when permissible. Those wishing to be informed about those details should send an email to [email protected] Online condolences and memories may be viewed an shared on www.holickcraciunfuneralhome.com
