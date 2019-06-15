|
|
Richard Ansley Farr, Jr.
Madison - Richard Ansley Farr, Jr, lovingly known as "Papa", 92, of Madison, MS passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home.
Richard was born in Meridian, MS, July 30, 1926 to Treba Toinette Nichols and Richard Ansley Farr, Sr.
At a young age, his family moved to Jackson. Richard attended Central High School and then joined the United States Army, serving in World War II in the 99th Division. Richard served in Europe under General Patton's 3rd Army (Belgium, France and Germany), receiving CIB (Combat Infantryman Badge). Upon his return, Richard married his high school sweetheart, Nellie Paul Jones. They celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Paul Farr, who died in March of this year, his son, Gary Stephen Farr, and his brother, Jim Farr.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula Farr Jackson, (Vincent), Jan Farr Duran (Gerald), Grandchildren: David Myers (Caitlin), Anna Mach (Hunter), Joy Beth Myers (Tony), Heather Duran Depta (Brent), Great Grandchildren: Declan and Pierce Myers, Ruby and Noble Mach, Parker, Labryn and Mabry Hart Depta, brothers, Ralph Farr, Terry Farr and sister, Vicki Ladner.
Funeral services will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Visitation for Richard will be Sunday, June 16, at Parkway Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. The service will be Monday, June 17, at Madison United Methodist Chapel with visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. Military graveside service will immediately follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregational Care at Madison United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 15, 2019