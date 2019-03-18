|
Richard Clifton Geoghegan
Brandon - Richard was born in Natchez, MS on May 13, 1975 and passed away March 15, 2019 at UMC after a heart attack. Richard grew up in Port Gibson and graduated from Chamberlain Hunt Academy in 1993. After a brief time at Delta State University, Richard joined the United States Air Force and served in Japan, and was also stationed at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, LA. After the military, Richard got his Microsoft Certifications and joined Venture Technologies, now Converge One in 2005. He was a field services engineer, and enjoyed getting to go onsite and help out all his long time clients who became friends over the years. He always said Venture was family to him as well. Richard and his wife Angelea went to Chamberlain Hunt Academy together from 1991-1993. They reconnected in 2010 and later married in a small family ceremony in Gatlinburg, TN on April 20, 2013. They settled down near the reservoir and raised their children, dogs, and cats. Richard will be missed greatly and was loved deeply by those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 5 years Angelea Taylor Geoghegan, son, Josiah Kayne Geoghegan, and daughter, Kelsey Larkin Cooley Wallace (John Christian). Father and mother, Donald and Karen Geoghegan of Petal, and a sister, Donna Kay Geoghegan Brady and her husband John of Lorman, MS. Nieces, Lauren and Anna Brady of Lorman, MS, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Mississippi and Texas.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald C. Geoghegan, Sr. and Mary Compton Geoghegan as well as maternal grandparents Jesse Townsend and Lurlune McDonald Townsend.
Visitation for Richard will be held at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood on Tuesday, March 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a chapel service to follow. Graveside Services will be held at East Lincoln Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019