Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Crosspoint Community Church for Mr. Richard Edwin "Dick" Ward, 90, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Monday, February 18, 2019.

Private interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mr. Ward was Co-Founder of Ward's Restaurant and previous co-owner of Frostop in Hattiesburg. He was a member of Crosspoint Community Church and a US Army Veteran of The Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Ward.

He is survived by one daughter, Terri Ward of Hattiesburg, MS; one grandson, Alexander Edwin Ward of Hattiesburg, MS and one brother, Roy Ward of Jackson, MS.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, , or Crosspoint Community Church.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday at Crosspoint Community Church.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 20, 2019
