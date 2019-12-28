|
Richard Everett Boyd
Brandon, MS - Richard Everett Boyd, 77, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be 9am - 10am Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home with services following at 10am in the chapel. There will be a 2pm graveside service in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
Mr. Boyd was born in Hattiesburg, MS to J.C. and Willie Mae Boyd. He retired with the United States Air Force in 2002 from the 172nd Airlift Group. Richard was a member of Pinelake Church Reservoir Campus.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Dawsey Boyd; daughter, Wendy Boyd Lawless and his son-in-law Tim Lawless of Brandon, MS; grandson, Wesley Lawless. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Everett Boyd, Jr. and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinelake Missions, Gateway Rescue Mission of Jackson, MS or .
