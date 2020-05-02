Richard Gilbert Hopton, Jr.
Jackson - Richard Gilbert Hopton, Jr. died suddenly on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital, in Jackson, MS. He was 66 years old. Due to the COVID19 virus, only a visitation at Sebrell Funeral home will be held. The visitation will be held on Monday, May 4th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A small gathering of immediate family will be held at St. Philip's Episcopal Church for interment. Rick's family is saddened that due to the circumstances of the pandemic, a traditional funeral cannot be held at this time for his friends and family who loved him greatly.
A native and lifelong resident of Jackson, he was the son of the late Carol Fagan Hopton and Richard Gilbert Hopton, Sr. He was a 1972 graduate of Jackson Prep and attended Mississippi State University where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. As a young man, he took over his father's business, R.G. Hopton Inc. which later became Custom Plastering, Inc., the business that he owned and operated at the time of his death. Rick served as past president of the American Subcontractors Association of Mississippi and was a member of the Home Builders Association of Mississippi.
Rick was a cradle Episcopalian and longtime member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church where he had served on the vestry as junior and senior warden.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather "Pop", brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family and children with his whole heart. He cared so deeply for each of his grandchildren and was the best "Pop" any child could ever have. His passing leaves a huge void in the lives of his family, friends and grandchildren who loved him immensely.
Second to his love for the Lord, family, and grandchildren, he loved everything Mississippi State. He was an avid fan of Mississippi State sports and loved reading daily news articles about the Dawgs.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela S. Hopton; son, Richard Gilbert "Gil" Hopton III and his wife Allison, of Port Orange, Florida; daughters, Carrie Dellapenna and her husband Ryan, of Pearl, Mississippi and Chelsea Steckler and her husband Shane, of Gluckstadt, Mississippi; sisters, Linda Cumberland and Teresa Acker and her husband, Jim, brother, Paul David Hopton and his wife Paula; aunts, Nancy Kamenick and Marilyn Schmidt.
He was the beloved "Pop" of his grandchildren: Gracie Hopton, Marley Hopton, Tony Dellapena, and Graham Steckler; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 5400 Old Canton Rd. Jackson, MS 39211 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
