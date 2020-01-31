|
|
Richard Glenn Hutchinson, M.D.
Madison - Richard Glenn Hutchinson, M.D., age 86, died of heart failure on January 27, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was a loving family man who will be sorely missed. Dr. Hutchinson is survived by his wife of 60 years, Celeste Hutchinson, of Madison, MS; his eldest son, Glenn Hutchinson (and his spouse, Cindy), of Atlanta, GA; his youngest son, Wendell Hutchinson, of Madison, MS; his granddaughters, Lauren Hutchinson and Bethany Hutchinson, of Madison, MS; and his brother, William Anthony Hutchinson (and his wife, Loree), of Carrollton, GA, as well as a nephew and three nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margaret Hutchinson, of Carrollton, GA.
Dr. Hutchinson was born on August 18, 1933 in LaGrange, GA and grew up in Carrollton, GA. He graduated from Emory University in Atlanta in 1955, and from the Medical College of Georgia in 1959. In 1964, after completing his internship, his residency in internal medicine, and his fellowship in cardiology, he entered the United States Air Force where he served as Chief of Cardiology at Keesler Air Force Base Teaching Hospital in Biloxi, MS.
Dr. Hutchinson was appointed to the University of Mississippi Medical School Faculty in 1967. While there, he served as the Director of the Preventive Cardiology Program, Professor of Medicine, and Principal Investigator of numerous research studies on cardiovascular disease prevention, including the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study (ARIC) which is ongoing and, due to its success, was expanded into the Jackson Heart Study. Dr. Hutchinson's research made seminal contributions to preventive cardiology. He reported his findings in the scores of peer-reviewed journal articles that he authored and co-authored; he also presented his research at numerous professional conferences. Dr. Hutchinson was a fellow of the , and he served on an assortment of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute committees, some of which he chaired. Over the years, Dr. Hutchinson received numerous honors and awards from the and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
In 1998, Dr. Hutchinson retired from the University of Mississippi Medical School. He continued his affiliation with the university, as Professor Emeritus of Medicine, until his death.
Dr. Hutchinson and his wife were longtime members of Broadmeadow United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS. He played an active role at Broadmeadow, serving on the administrative board and on various church committees. In retirement, Dr. Hutchinson was an active member of the Fondren Civitan Club as well as a World War II history club.
A funeral is scheduled for Dr. Hutchinson on Monday, February 3rd, at 3:00 p.m. at Broadmeadow United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be immediately prior to the funeral, at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dr. Hutchinson's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Broadmeadow United Methodist Church, 4419 Broadmeadow Street, Jackson, MS 39206 or to The MIND Center at UMMC, Development Accounting, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020