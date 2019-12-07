|
|
Richard "Willis" Grant
Richard "Willis" Grant was an airplane pilot and loved flying. Monday, December 2, 2019 he took the flight of his lifetime, as he soared through space to meet his Heavenly Father.
Willis was born on October 12, 1938 and lived each day of his life to the fullest.
Besides being a pilot, Willis also enjoyed experiencing the fast life of racing cars. In addition, he was owner and operator of a used heavy equipment sales and parts business. He also owned a used heavy equipment/parts business in Brownsville, Texas. He exported his heavy equipment and other parts to Mexico and other Central American countries.
He was preceded in death by his son Chesley Thomas "Tommy" Grant in 1983, his parents, Chesley Howard Grant and Lucille Cox Grant, and a sister Martha Emma Grant Carter (W. A. "Bill").
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine Hill Grant, sons Richard "Ric" Willis Grant II (Sherri) and Donald "Don" Max Grant, and a host of many friends and acquaintances.
He was a member of Center Terrace Baptist Church in Canton, Mississippi and was laid to rest at Canton Cemetery, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in a private graveside service with his wife & sons. Pastor Alvin Doyle officiated.
There will be a memorial service for family, friends, and acquaintances at Center Terrace Baptist Church in Canton on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon. A post-service reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America, the or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019