Richard Harris
Florence - Harold Richard Harris Jr., passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 62 years old. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, July 1st from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, July 2nd from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. He will be interred at Luther Cemetery in Luther, OK.
Mr. Harris was born October 23, 1957 in Farmington, NM. He lived most of his life in Florence, MS where he was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church. While he worked as an Insurance Claims Professional, he was better known as a youth soccer and softball coach, winning several State Championships. He was an avid MS State and Southern Miss fan. He loved the Lord, his family, traveling, concerts, music, and Disney World.
Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his father, Harold Richardson Harris, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rhonda Harris of Florence; their children, Brett Russell Harris of Memphis, TN and Brooke Harris Lindborg of Virginia Beach, VA; his mother and stepfather, Joyce and Larry Whitman of Dayton, TX; stepmother, Viola Harris of Luther, OK; brother, Randy Harris of Cushing, OK; and siter, Debbie Harris of Crested Butte, CO.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.