Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Richard Howard Baxter Jr.


1941 - 2019
Richard Howard Baxter Jr. Obituary
Richard Howard Baxter Jr.

Brandon - Mr. Baxter was born and grew up in South, MS. He graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Business. After serving 2 years in the army, he relocated to New Orleans where he met his wife, Carol "Bunny." They celebrated their fiftieth anniversary this year. He began working for Boeing Aerospace as a recruiter. They later relocated to Jackson, MS where he worked for the Clarion Ledger as a Personnel Director until his retirement when he began a rental property business.

Mr. Baxter was a people person who never met a stranger. He loved animals and all things that were antique. He was active in the community affairs belonging to the Lions Club and Jaycee's and Personal Association. He belonged to the First Methodist Church in Clinton, MS.

Mr. Baxter, of Brandon and Clinton died on October 29, 2019 at his home, and he was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie McNeil and Father Richard H. Baxter Sr.

Survivors: Carol Baxter of Brandon, wife, Trey Herron Baxter, son, Erin Baxter and Hampton Baxter of Madison, Richie Baxter, Mary Lib Baxter, Haas and Caroline Baxter of Fairhope, brother, Charles Baxter of Houston, sister, Anne Fargason of Fairhope and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Richard Howard Baxter, Jr. will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until 2:00 p.m. at Natchez Trace Funeral Home, 759 Highway 51, Madison, MS 39110. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel followed by an entombment in the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation or Cara Animal (ASPCA.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
