Richard Hugh Whinery



Richard Hugh Whinery, age 91, of Standing Pine in Leake County passed away on May 8, 2020. He was a resident of Ridgeland Place at the time of his death.



He was born on January 23, 1929 to Johnnie Whinery and Mary Lee Hall and was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Frances Langston Whinery, and daughter, Marian Fulton.



Richard was a retired rural mail carrier in Leake County and had served in the United States Army. Having enjoyed music all his life, he was still singing beautifully until his death. He was known as the Happy Whistler at Ridgeland Place. He was a member of Standing Pine Baptist Church.



Richard is survived by his daughter, Sherri (Steve) Sanders of Madison County and grandchildren, Rebecca Williamson of Standing Pine, Dr. Steven (Danielle) Sanders of Dallas, Dr. Shawn (Dr. Sara) Sanders of Ridgeland and Tara (Matt) Butzlaff of Hattiesburg and four great-grandchildren.



The graveside service was held at Standing Pine Cemetery in Leake County on Tuesday May 12 with Dr. Tommy Jarrett presiding. Wilcox Funeral Home of Carthage was in charge of arrangements.



Memorials may be made to Standing Pine Baptist Church Building Fund.









