Richard Hugh Whinery
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Hugh Whinery

Richard Hugh Whinery, age 91, of Standing Pine in Leake County passed away on May 8, 2020. He was a resident of Ridgeland Place at the time of his death.

He was born on January 23, 1929 to Johnnie Whinery and Mary Lee Hall and was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Frances Langston Whinery, and daughter, Marian Fulton.

Richard was a retired rural mail carrier in Leake County and had served in the United States Army. Having enjoyed music all his life, he was still singing beautifully until his death. He was known as the Happy Whistler at Ridgeland Place. He was a member of Standing Pine Baptist Church.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Sherri (Steve) Sanders of Madison County and grandchildren, Rebecca Williamson of Standing Pine, Dr. Steven (Danielle) Sanders of Dallas, Dr. Shawn (Dr. Sara) Sanders of Ridgeland and Tara (Matt) Butzlaff of Hattiesburg and four great-grandchildren.

The graveside service was held at Standing Pine Cemetery in Leake County on Tuesday May 12 with Dr. Tommy Jarrett presiding. Wilcox Funeral Home of Carthage was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Standing Pine Baptist Church Building Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcox Funeral Home
106 Jordan Street
Carthage, MS 39051
(601) 267-8081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved