|
|
Richard Lewis
Clinton - William Richard Lewis, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Funeral services are at 10:00 AM on Saturday at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Lewis was born on May 7, 1931 in Jackson, MS. He retired from MS Valley Gas Company and the State of MS Oil and Gas Board. He was an avid golfer, loved watching sports, and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Clinton.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Shirley Lewis; parents, Samuel and Inez Lewis; and daughter-in-law, Tricia Lewis.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his sons, Dennis Lewis (Anita), Marcus Lewis, and Gregory Lewis; brother, James "Jim" Lewis (Dot); granddaughters, Lindsey Taylor (Jake) and Samantha Baer (Adam), 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton at 100 College St, Clinton, MS 39056.
