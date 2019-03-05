Richard Lovelace



Jackson - Richard L. Lovelace, 83 of Jackson, Mississippi passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Visitation is 5pm-7pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram and again 10am Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Alta Woods United Methodist Church. Funeral services 11am Wednesday at the church with interment in the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, MS at 2:30pm.



Richard was born in Jackson, Mississippi on April 18, 1935. He graduated from Central High School and attended the Kentucky Military Institute in Lyndon, Kentucky. In 1955, he enlisted in the US Army serving 3 years and 11 days. In 1958, he began work in his family business, Mississippi Specialty Advertising, where he worked for 30 years until the company closed in 1978. He then formed the Lovelace Agency where he served as an independent insurance agent until his retirement.



In 1977, Richard married the love of his life, Pat Loftin Lovelace.



Richard was a member of Alta Woods United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie L. and James L. Lovelace, and grandson Joseph Tillman. He is survived by Pat Lovelace, Rick Lovelace, Lynn Lovelace Wilson (Randy), Bea Lovelace Tillman (Collier), R. Todd Massey (Emily), J. Davis Lovelace (Lacey), 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be given to Mississippi State University Joseph Tillman Endowed Scholarship PO Box 6149 MS State, MS 39762 or Big Heart Orphanage, PO Box 746 Pharr, TX 78577.



Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary