Richard Lowery
Meridian - On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Richard Lowery passed peacefully from this world in his home in Meridian, Mississippi. He was attended by his loving wife, a kind friend and his loyal companion dog, Kennif Ray.
He was born Richard Watson Lowery, Jr, in Jackson, Mississippi on March 8, 1952. His father was a Marine Corps. Sargent and the family travelled extensively - usually relocating at least once a year. He fondly remembered his time in coastal North Carolina, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Hawaii and on the mean streets of West Jackson. As the perpetual "new kid", Richard learned how to make people laugh and he quickly made friends at each new location.
He was a budding hippie in the summer of 1967 and got into some minor trouble in Salt Lake City. Like Br'er Rabbit, he was thrown into the briar patch when his parents sent him to live with relatives in San Francisco. He confessed that he was never quite the same after he experienced Haight-Ashbury during the Summer of Love.
Richard was a lover of language. He was very articulate and well read. When he was a few credits away from an English degree at USM, he chose instead to become an apprentice optician. He perfected his craft and worked as a Master Optician for over 40 years.
In 1986, he married the love of his life, Gail Barton. He had been a rolling stone - moving at least once a year. He finally grew moss when he settled in with Gail in Meridian. He loved his home so much that he rarely travelled. After work and on weekends, Dickie and Gail cruised in the golf cart exploring the nature trails on their 6-acre home place. They were always accompanied by a pack of happy dogs and occasionally by a cat or two.
During the last years of his life, Richard was very ill - eventually becoming bed-bound. He faced his pain and indignity with amazing grace and managed to maintain his sense of humor through it all. He treated his caregivers with love and respect and regaled them with amusing stories that distracted them from the reality of his situation.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents - Richard Lowery and Elizabeth "Libby" Steele Lowery. He is survived by his wife, Gail Barton of Meridian; his sister Diane Polk (Edward) of Enid, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Jean Barton Mann (Rodger) of Starkville and Joyce Barton Brister (Freddie) of West Point; his nephews and nieces; great nephew; great nieces and his adopted family - J'Lynn Howell of Oxford, Mississippi, his best friend, Danny Brantley of Brandon. Mississippi, his kind friend and caregiver Gay Garmon of Meridian.
He will be greatly missed by his dogs - Kennif Ray, Dotsie, B, Junebug and Levon. His cats - Sis and Lowell George may notice that he's gone as well. All who knew him will miss his entertaining colorful stories.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, Mississippi. A Memorial Celebration will follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Caroline Dormon Nature Preserve, Love & Peas Community Garden or a favorite Animal Rescue Organization.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020