Richard Montague
Jackson - Richard A. Montague, Jr. died Saturday May 18, 2019, while enjoying a peaceful swim in the Gulf of Mexico. As a fourth generation Montague from Hattiesburg born April 4, 1954, he was the son of Lynn Williams Montague Thomson and Richard Abner Montague. He attended Hattiesburg High School graduating in 1972. As the Student Body President his senior year, he worked to facilitate a smooth transition for the integration of the Hattiesburg Public School System. His thought provoking editorial to the Hattiesburg American regarding the need for unity was admired by readers of all generations and races. He matriculated at Vanderbilt University, graduating magna cum laude in 1976. He attended Vanderbilt University Law School and was graduated in 1979.
Richard practiced bankruptcy law for many years at Wells, Moore, Simmons and Hubbard and more recently at Phelps Dunbar. During his law career, he served as Chair of the Mississippi Bar Association Lawyers and Judges Assistance Committee, President of the Capital Area Bar Association, Editor of the Hinds County Bar Association Newsletter, and was a member of the Mississippi Bankruptcy Conference and American Bankruptcy Institute. He was also active in service to the community, predominantly through his beloved Northminster Baptist Church and Habitat for Humanity, where he served as President in1996-1997.
Respected by his peers as a talented attorney, he will be remembered for his keen intellect, sharp wit, and wisdom. His partners greatly admired his brilliance, but more so, his willingness to drop everything at a moment's notice for anyone who needed him regardless of the circumstances. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, mentor, teacher, and lay minister. As the Sunday school teacher for 5th and 6th graders at Northminster Baptist Church for over 25 years, he was dedicated to leading the next generation of Christians to a deeper understanding of God's grace. Each Sunday he reminded students of God's greatest commandment: to love God with all your heart, soul, and mind and love your neighbor as yourself. He had a similar devotion to the residents of Castlewoods Place, a senior living community where he preached monthly as a lay minister.
Family will remember Richard as selfless and imperturbable. After his father's death, he transformed into the emotional anchor for his mother and two sisters, and subsequently served in the same role for his wife and two daughters. In more recent years, his comfort and support extended to more vulnerable members of society. With them he shared his faith in God with passion and zeal. All the while he continued to refine his skills as a supremely creative advocate for business clients, many of whom had unorthodox issues that initially defied an apparent beneficial resolution.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Myrtle Gastrelle Williams and Claude S. Williams, Ida Lois Polk Montague and Frank D. Montague.; his parents, Lynn Williams Montague Thomson and Richard Abner Montague; and his aunt and uncle, Mary Dixon Montague and Frank D. Montague, Sr. He is survived by his wife Frances Naomi "Noni" Ward Montague; daughters Katherine Lynn Montague and Glenda Lois Montague (Shea Pribyl); his grandchildren Richard Abner Montague Hancock and Ellington Grace Pribyl; his sisters Melinda Montague Wakeland (David) and Claudia Montague Rowe (Ronnie); and aunts and uncles Connie and Claude Williams, Jr. and Mary and Wirt Yerger, Jr., as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation and memorial service will be held Thursday, May 23, at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. The visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. and last until the time of the service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northminster Baptist Church Children's Ministry (601) 982-4703 or Habitat for Humanity Capital Area (601) 353-6060, both very close to Richard's heart.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 22, 2019