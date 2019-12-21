Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Quinnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Quinnelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Quinnelly Obituary
Richard "Dick" Quinnelly

Florence - Richard "Dick" Clyde Quinnelly, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Florence, MS on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Dick was born and raised in Jackson, MS where he became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Central High School before earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business at MS State University.

On June 3, 1961, he married Linda Kelly. Dick retired after 30 years of employment with the MS Department of Welfare. Dick enjoyed travelling, beekeeping, whittling and raising goats. He was a Mason and a member of the James A. Myers Lodge #619.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bonnie Peden Quinnelly. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Kelly Quinnelly; three daughters, April Dantoni, Amy Kelly, and Molly Quinnelly all of Florence; six grandchildren, Daniel (Lindsay) Dantoni, Emily (Steven) Hall Michael and Randall Kyzar, Tyler Hayes, and Ehan (Halla) Parker; his great grand daughter, Lilah Dantoni; and his brother, Donald Eugene Quinelly; and numerous nieces and nephews

An online guestbook is available at chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Download Now