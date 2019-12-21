|
Richard "Dick" Quinnelly
Florence - Richard "Dick" Clyde Quinnelly, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Florence, MS on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Dick was born and raised in Jackson, MS where he became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Central High School before earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business at MS State University.
On June 3, 1961, he married Linda Kelly. Dick retired after 30 years of employment with the MS Department of Welfare. Dick enjoyed travelling, beekeeping, whittling and raising goats. He was a Mason and a member of the James A. Myers Lodge #619.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bonnie Peden Quinnelly. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Kelly Quinnelly; three daughters, April Dantoni, Amy Kelly, and Molly Quinnelly all of Florence; six grandchildren, Daniel (Lindsay) Dantoni, Emily (Steven) Hall Michael and Randall Kyzar, Tyler Hayes, and Ehan (Halla) Parker; his great grand daughter, Lilah Dantoni; and his brother, Donald Eugene Quinelly; and numerous nieces and nephews
