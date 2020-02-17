|
Richard "Poogie" Reuben Laws, Sr.
Richard "Poogie" Reuben Laws, Sr., of Columbus, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Main Street Presbyterian Church of Columbus. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Main Street Presbyterian Church with Rev. Todd Matocha and Rev. David Langerfield officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery with military honors. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory 903 College St. location is in charge of arrangements.
Richard was born on August 30, 1933 to John D. Laws, Sr. and Loudelle Harper of Columbus. He had one brother, John, Jr., of Columbus, now deceased. Richard graduated from S.D. Lee High School in Columbus. He served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force, then returned home to graduate from the University of Mississippi. He was a pharmacist for over 30 years, continuing the legacy of the Laws Drug Store until he retired in 1995.
Richard is survived by his wife, Frances Russell Laws, and four children and their spouses: Fran Laws, Rich and Rebekah Laws, Becky and Matt Anderson, and Bill and Jami Laws. He has nine grandchildren: Courtney Quinby and Alyson Morgan; Ashley Knight, Ben Laws, and Anna Laws; Laws Anderson and Clayton Anderson; and Olivia Laws and William Laws. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren: Addisyn and Owen Quinby.
Richard was a devoted son of God and dedicated member of Main Street Presbyterian Church all his life. He was Deacon and Elder, and retired as Elder Emeritus. He faithfully served over 30 years on the Missions Committee, with more than 20 years as Chairman. He also served as Sunday School Superintendent for 25 years.
Richard served as President of Heritage Academy Board of Directors, charter member of Bass Angler Sportsman Society, member of Big Bud Hunting Club, a founding member of Columbus Bass Club, and a lifetime member of the Tombigbee Stump Jumpers Ski Club.
Pall Bearers include Rich Laws, Bill Laws, Matt Anderson, Ben Laws, Laws Anderson, Clayton Anderson, William Laws, and John Laws Ferguson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020