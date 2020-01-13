Services
Richard Wayne Barker


1949 - 2020
Richard Wayne Barker

Brandon, MS -

Richard Wayne Barker, 70, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Brandon, MS. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:30 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS.

Mr. Barker was born August 30, 1949 to Marshall Ernest Barker and Sarah Eunice Cagle Barker. He was married to Cynthia Ann McKey Barker. Mr. Barker was a sheet rock finisher and painter in the construction industry. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Barker was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Ernest Barker and Sarah Eunice Cagle Barker and his son, Seth Wayne Barker.

Mr. Barker is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cynthia Ann McKey Barker; daughter, Nyssa Amanda Gatlin and her husband Marc; grandchildren, Sophia Claire Gatlin and Cecily Dianne Gatlin and a host of friends.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
