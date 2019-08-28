|
|
Ricky D. Neese
Union - Ricky Dewayne Neese, 56, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, while surrounded by his family at home.
Visitation will be held 11:00am-2:00pm, with funeral services at 2:00pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Deemer Church of Jesus Name in Philadelphia. Interment will follow in the Linwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Union.
Ricky was born January 4, 1963, in Union, a son of the late Henry and Christeen Neese. He worked for many years in security and was a member of Deemer Church of Jesus Name. Ricky was a faithful friend to many and his upbeat spirit and generous soul touched all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Neese.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Patricia Hughes Neese; granddaughter, Autumn Jinks; brothers, Alvin H. Neese, and Jerry B. Neese; sisters, Gloria Williamson, Doris Organ, and Kathy Neese Smith; and a host of friends and extended family.
To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019