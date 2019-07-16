|
Ricky Lynn Collier
Brandon, MS - Ricky Lynn Collier, 49, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be 5-8pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Flowood Baptist Church in Flowood, MS.
Survivors include his mother, Glenda Ballard Collier; children, Sarah Beth Brown (Keith), David Wesley Collier (Brianna), Miranda Blake Collier, Michelle Skye Collins (Houston) and Jessica Watts (James); grandchildren, Brentley Mancini, Cade Collier, Jonathan Watts, Taylor Watts, Breanne Watts, and Zoey Watts; sister Phyllis Ann Rynbrand (Larry); brother, J. Kevin Collier (Angela). He was preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Collier.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 16, 2019