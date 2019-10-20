Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Risa White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Risa Lyn McLemore White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Risa Lyn McLemore White Obituary
Risa Lyn McLemore White

Risa Lyn McLemore White passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home at 759 Highway 51 in Madison from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.

A former Miss Little Rock, she was born in West Point. She was a member of the Psi Chapter of Chi Omega and graduated from the University of Arkansas. She spent a year studying abroad in Paris, France, at The Sorbonne. She held a variety of careers, including banking, interior design, education, and entrepreneurship.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry K. McLemore.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Douglas K. White, Jr.; her three children: Christina Adams (Clay), Julieanne Weldy (Thomas), and Deke White; and her three granddaughters: Landry and Mary Mac Adams and Annalise Weldy; her mother Dr. Monita McLemore; and her brother Rick McLemore (Vickie).

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Risa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now