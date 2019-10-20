|
Risa Lyn McLemore White
Risa Lyn McLemore White passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home at 759 Highway 51 in Madison from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
A former Miss Little Rock, she was born in West Point. She was a member of the Psi Chapter of Chi Omega and graduated from the University of Arkansas. She spent a year studying abroad in Paris, France, at The Sorbonne. She held a variety of careers, including banking, interior design, education, and entrepreneurship.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry K. McLemore.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Douglas K. White, Jr.; her three children: Christina Adams (Clay), Julieanne Weldy (Thomas), and Deke White; and her three granddaughters: Landry and Mary Mac Adams and Annalise Weldy; her mother Dr. Monita McLemore; and her brother Rick McLemore (Vickie).
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019