|
|
Rita Carole Wilson-Bounds
Clinton - Rita Wilson-Bounds went to be with her Lord from her home in Clinton MS, Sunday August 25, 2019. Visitation will be at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home, 106 Cynthia St. Clinton MS, Saturday August 31, 12:00-2:00 pm. A service will follow at 2:00 pm.
Wilson-Bounds was born in Camden AR, 1942, the daughter of Grady Elvous Wilson and Bonnie Juanita Darby-Wilson. She was always interested in nursing and after graduating from Fairview High School, Camden AR, 1960, she entered St. Vincent Infirmary School of Nursing, Little Rock AR. Upon graduation in 1963, she worked for the Ouachita County Medical center for two years. In 1965 Wilson-Bounds entered Baylor University, graduating with her CRNA degree in 1967. She began her CRNA career at Lafayette County General Hospital, Oxford MS, in 1967. In 1970 she expanded her career at Baptist Hospital, New Orleans LA. From1971-1977 she was at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Slidell LA, The family moved to Clinton MS in 1977 and she continued as a CRNA at Hinds General Hospital, Jackson MS. She retired from Women's Hospital, Jackson MS in 1996.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her younger brother Grady Van Wilson, and her husband William Lawrence (Larry) Bounds. She is survived by her son Keith Andrew Bounds who lived with her and cared for her until her death. She enjoyed her friends, especially Marilyn Smith, Ducky McCarty, Bettye Wicker and Ida Edwards.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Stewpot Ministries, Jackson, MS, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, or a . Online guestbook at www.wrightferguson.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019