Robbie Jean McRaney
Robbie Jean McRaney

Byram - Robbie Jean McRaney passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Jackson, MS. A graveside service will be on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Lonestar Cemetery in Collins, MS with Glynn Pope officiating.

Mrs. McRaney was born in Bassfield, MS to the late Robert and Rosie Graves in 1933. She was a member of Lakeshore Church in Byram, MS. She loved taking care of her family the most and was loved by everyone that knew her.

Mrs. McRaney was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McRaney; her parents; four children; brothers, Aubrey Graves and Needham Graves; sisters, Charlene Gray and Sylvia Watkins. She is survived by daughters, Norma Alford (Ralph) of Byram, MS, Anita Bradley (Jimmy) of Terry; sons, Pat McRaney of Jackson, Lowell McRaney of Clinton, Larry McRaney (June) of Abita Springs, LA, David McRaney of Raymond; sister; Jane King; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
