Clinton - Robbie Perry Triggs died Sunday, June 2 at the age of 86. She lived at St. Catherine's Village in Madison. Triggs was born on November 1, 1932 in Fruithurst, Alabama, the daughter of Emerson Larkin Perry and Lola Hogan Perry. She was the oldest of six and the only girl. She attended public schools in Attala, Etowah County, Alabama. She met her future husband, Gene Triggs, at Fort McLellan, Alabama in 1951 where he was a Captain in the Army and she was a secretary in his department.
They married in 1952 and moved to Mississippi where they lived an active and joyful life of service together for 61 years. She was an active member of the Baptist Church in each community where they lived, including numerous leadership roles in the Women's Missionary Union, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. An indefatigable and entrepreneurial woman, she always found productive outlets for her energies as she accompanied her husband, a business and community leader, to different parts of Mississippi. During their journey together, she was a school crossing guard for the Jackson Public Schools, partner and bookkeeper for one of her brother's independent pharmacies, shoe store owner, and teacher of migrant children in the Yazoo City Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, by two granddaughters, Perry Tyner Tate in 2013 and Molly Tyner Boland in 2016, and by two brothers, Rev. Huey D. Perry (Donna) and O. E. Perry (Ann). She is survived by a son, Austin Triggs (Betsy) of Nashville, Tennessee, a daughter, Joy Tyner (William) of Trussville, Alabama, two grandchildren, Elizabeth Triggs Tipton (Hughes), Nashville, and Andrew Triggs, Scottsdale, Arizona, and by a great-granddaughter. She is also survived by three brothers, Rev. Bobby C. Perry (Sue), Gulfport, Jerry M. Perry (Pam), Hattiesburg, and Dr. Randall H. Perry (Debbie), Waco, Texas.
A visitation will be held at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton Tuesday, June 4 from 5 PM to 7 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, June 5 at the First Baptist Church in Clinton with internment to follow at Providence Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Gene A. Triggs Scholarship Fund at Mississippi State University.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 4, 2019