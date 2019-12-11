|
Robert Aloysius Murphy, Jr,
Fayetteville - Robert Aloysius Murphy, Jr. died peacefully in his home in Lafayette, LA, on December 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic Church in New Orleans on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:30 until the time of the service.
Bob was born on May 2, 1924, in Pelahatchie, MS. He grew up in the lumber town of Vredenburgh, AL, where he attended a two-room schoolhouse. He graduated valedictorian in May, 1941, from Beatrice High School, Beatrice, AL. He started in the Tulane University College of Commerce that September and joined the Naval ROTC. After hearing of the Pearl Harbor attack he enlisted in the Navy, continuing at Tulane until February, 1944, when he received his commission as an Ensign. He served in the Pacific Theatre on the USS Arctic for 2 years as Chief Navigator. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of Lieutenant JG.
He returned to Tulane to continue his education, receiving his BBA degree in Accounting in 1947 and his MBA in Marketing in 1948. His excellence in his studies earned him several honors, including the Navigation Award from the Naval ROTC, and the Accounting award from the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants in 1947. He was also one of six students selected into membership into Omicron Delta Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity, in 1943. During his time at Tulane, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and served as President of his junior class and President of the Student Center Council. Even more significant than his Tulane honors and achievements, it was there that he met Dawn Higgins and they were married in New Orleans on October 20, 1948.
Bob worked for public accounting firms in California, then in New Orleans before working at Higgins Industries until 1962, when the company closed its doors. He then worked for the New Orleans Bank for Cooperatives, continuing with them as the company relocated their offices to Jackson, MS, in 1984. He retired as Senior Vice-President in 1989. To their own surprise, Bob and Dawn remained in Jackson for the next 28 years, having formed strong friendships from their neighborhood, church, and various social activities. In 2017, they moved to Lafayette, LA, to be closer to family.
Bob was an active member in the Knights of Columbus, both in the St. Dominic Church while in New Orleans and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Jackson, where he also volunteered his accounting/financial services to the church office. He and Dawn were recognized as "Top Volunteers" by the Mississippi Museum of Art. Family and friends will remember Bob's kind, unassuming demeanor - a true gentle man. He was engaging in conversation but never demanded attention. Bob was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenge of daily crossword puzzles. He loved sports throughout his life, both as a participant - men's softball team in New Orleans; doubles tennis well into his 80's - and as a die-hard fan and coach for his children.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dawn Higgins Murphy; parents, Leone Naughton and Robert Aloysius Murphy, Sr., of Palo Alto, CA.; sister, Patricia Walker of Phoenix, AZ; and brother, Peter Murphy of Aptos, CA. He is survived by daughters: Sharon Murphy, Patricia Murphy, and Colleen Taulbee (Ed); son, Robert A. Murphy, III; grandchildren, Stephen Zanovec (Vanessa), Michael Zanovec (Jamie), Christopher Taulbee (Tiffany), Dawn Fowler (Hardy), Brian Murphy (Jackie), and Erin Murphy, as well as 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Leone "Nickie" Andrews (Don).
In lieu of flowers, please honor the memory of Robert A. Murphy, Jr., and his service to his country with a memorial contribution to the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130 or on-line at nationalww2museum.org/give.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019