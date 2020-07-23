1/
Robert Bishop
1947 - 2020
Robert Bishop

Florence - Robert Earl Bishop, 73, passed into the arms of Jesus on July 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.

Robert graduated from Central High School in 1966. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 480, for over 50 years. A master electrician and contractor, he worked for various electrical contracting companies and helped start Ram Electric Company and Allied Industrial Services. He was a 32nd degree Mason, and member of Leavell Woods Masonic Lodge, # 620, Scottish Rite Bodies and the Wahabi Shrine Temple.

Robert helped many others go into the electrical field. He never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rebecca (Becky). He is also survived by his children, Sharon Currie (Florence, MS), Laura Bishop (Jackson, MS), Robbie Denson (Ackerman, MS), DeLynn Bilyeu (Prosper, TX), Mauri Gunnell (Seminary, MS), Jennifer Anderson (Daphne, AL) and Chris Anderson (Florence, MS).

He is survived by his brother, Danny Bishop (Byram, MS), and his favorite cousin, Chris Edwards (Ft. Walton Beach, FL) who shared Robert's birthday.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Robert Carl Walton (Wadsworth, Ohio), Brandon Taylor Walton (Brandon, MS), Thomas Gunnell (Selmer, TN), Russell Paul Gunnell (Seminary, MS), Ashley Shea Denson and Brantley Cade Denson (Ackerman, MS), and Madison Carolann Anderson and Kaitlyn Breann Anderson (Florence, MS).

He also had 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.D. Bishop, Jr. and Marguerite Alford Bishop, and his first wife, Linda Ellen Prouty Bishop.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiners Children's Hospital in care of the Wahabi Shrine Temple in Jackson, MS, or the charity of your choice.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
