|
|
Robert Blair Roper
- - Robert Blair Roper died July 2, 2019. Bob was born February 13, 1925 in Hazlehurst, MS to Marie and Charles Roper. Bob served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War and remained in the Navy Reserve until reaching retirement as a Lieutenant Commander. Bob met his wife of 66 years, Helen, while he was stationed in Philadelphia during the Korean War and she was working for the Navy. They married in 1952 and had seven children, nineteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Bob worked for his father at an early age, later going to work for several other companies. He moved the family to Dallas in 1967 to work for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. He retired from AAFES in 1987. Bob loved politics and often said he was a Republican before Ronald Reagan, John Tower and Phil Gramm. Bob also enjoyed investing in the stock market. Most of all, Bob loved being around his family with Helen.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, his son Mark and four of his five siblings. He is survived by his children and their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Marilyn Driskell of Brookhaven, MS.
A short burial service will be held at DFW National Cemetery on September 6, 2019 at 2:15pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or a favorite .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 1, 2019