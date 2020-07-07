Robert Boykin



Jackson - Robert "Bobby" Burrell Boykin, 79, of Jackson, MS, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. He was born November 11, 1940 to the late Walter Boykin and Tiny (Little) Boykin.



He is preceded in death by one beloved child, Robert Burrell Boykin, Jr. Survivors include his much loved wife of 56 years, Jeanne (Reynolds) Boykin, daughter Amanda (Boykin) Raspa and her husband Vic Raspa, son Ben Boykin, and grandchild Elizabeth Raspa.



Flowers are welcome; memorial contributions may be sent to Mission First or Boy Scout Troop 8, First Baptist Church of Jackson, MS.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store